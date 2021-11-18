By Laman Ismayilova

Avanqard Chamber Orchestra has a truly stunning concert in Baku.

The orchestra consists of 21 professional musicians, directed by conductor Arif Aslanov, and composer Tamilla Akhadova.

The evening was dedicated to the first anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War.

Public and cultural figures as well as media personalities, including People's Artists Eldar Mansurov, Fuad Osmanov and Ayan Mirgasimova, actors Abdugani Aliyev and Gasim Nagi and others attended the concert held at the State Security Service's Culture Center.

The project was organized by Art-East Media Group with the support of the Azerbaijanfilm Studio, CinemaPlus cinema chain and the Azerbaijan Youth Fund.

Speaking about the project, the head of the Art-East Media Group Miralaskar Aslanov stressed that the Avanqard Orchestra was created just six months ago.

Over this time, the orchestra has already taken part in a number of major presentations, evoking positive responses. So, it was decided to present a full-fledged concert program.

The orchestra's repertoire now includes more than sixty soundtracks from films and animations.

Fascinating show "Music Projector" delighted the audience with soundtracks of popular films, images from the films, musical performances, dance numbers and animations.

Through a musical time machine, viewers could travel through the world of cinema.

The show featured choreographic numbers, theatrical special effects.

The evening ended with the patriotic composition "Vetene Dogru" by Pike Akhundova, dedicated to the brave Azerbaijani soldiers, heroes of the Karabakh war.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

