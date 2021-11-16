By Laman Ismayilova

Victory Day concert has been solemnly held in Paris, France. The concert "Sounds of Peace" took place at the famous Gavo concert hall.

During the concert, Azerbaijani pianist, jazzman Etibar Asadli and Azerbaijani tar player, Honored Artist Shahriyar Imanov performed Azerbaijan's folklore songs "Sari Gelin", "Gara gashin negmesi", as well as music pieces composed by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, and others.

Samuel F'Hima accompanied Etibar Asadli and Shahriyar Imanov on double bass and Martin Wengermee on drums.

The concert was greeted with a thunderous ovation from the audience.

Etibar Asadli is the author of 11 plays for piano, theme and variation, sonata, for violin and piano 2 preludes, 3 plays for flute and flute, 2 preludes for violin, 1 romance and for the great symphonic orchestra 1 symphonic overture.

In 2008-2013, he successfully performed at multiple festivals, including Baku Jazz Festival and the festival dedicated to Kovkeb Safaraliyeva

He gave many solo concerts in many parts of the world, thrilling everyone with his own music pieces.

Etibar Asadli has shared the stage with many worldwide famous musicians like Turkish clarinet performer Hushnu Shenlenderegy, mugham singers Alim Gasimov and Farghana Gasimova.

During the concert with mugham singers, he managed to synthesize jazz with mugham and achieve a very interesting performance.

In 2014, he performed several concerts as a part of the Rast group in the 48th Montreux Jazz Festival that took place in Switzerland. In October though, he performed a solo concert in the International Baku Jazz Festival.

Next year, the musician performed ethnic-jazz concert in Paris alongside with tar musician Shahriyar Imanov within Azerbaijan's Days of Culture.

Shahriyar Imanov had his first competitive entry in 1999 in memory of Haji Mammadov and won the 1st place. His first solo concert took place in 2001. The musician was accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra. In 2007, he won the Republican contest in memory of Akhsan Dadashov.

He also took the 1st place at the International Mugham Festival 2013.

---

