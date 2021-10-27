By Laman Ismayilova

World-renowned singer and composer Sami Yusuf has performed a gala concert as part of the Expo Dubai 2020.

He shared the same stage with kamancha musician, Honored Artist Togrul Asadullayev.

Speaking about the concert, Togrul Asadullayev told journalists that for his concert Sami Yusuf gathered many talented musicians from Turkey, Iran, Lebanon, Morocco, Canada, China, Pakistan, India and other countries, including Azerbaijani mugham singer Tayyar Bayramov, Shirzad Fataliyev (balaban).

"We have rehearsed for several day. Everyone was like one family. The concert was a great success...," he added.

The musicians thrilled the audience with fascinating music of the peoples of the world.

The music piece composed to the Nasimi's poetry was also highly acclaimed by the audience.

Sami Yusuf gained international attention with the release of his debut album, Al-Muallim, in 2003. Now with over 34 million albums sold, he performs at venues around the world.

As of 2020, Yusuf has released 8 studio albums, 5 live albums, 1 compilation album, and multiple singles throughout his career.

The British musician of Azerbaijani origin believes that all traditions in the world are expressions of the same essential spiritual truth and it is no surprise that the singer turns to traditional music as a means of conveying this message.

The positive message of his lyrics gives voice to a collective yearning for peace and harmony, and his use of global rhythms and melodies united by spiritual vision captivates listeners worldwide.

Sami Yusuf uses his fame to help people through his humanitarian activities such as the World Food Program. In 2014, The United Nations appointed Sami Yusuf the Global Ambassador against Hunger. In 2015 Sami Yusuf promoted the world’s first interfaith anthem, a song called “The Gift of Love”, to mark the World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Through this effort, Sami Yusuf hopes to help people from different traditions recognize that the common values they hold far outweigh their differences and that this understanding can be the starting point for the journey toward a lasting peace.

