By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists is underway in Baku.

As part of the festival, Honored Artists Shovgi Huseynov, Nargiz Kerimova, Saida Sharifaliyeva brilliantly performed excerpts from world famous operettas.

The appearance on the same stage of Silva, the main character of the Emmerich Kalman operetta and Mashadi Ibad from Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "If Not That One, Then This One" delighted the audience.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists will last until October 20.

The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The project is organized by the Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, perform masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society host numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz