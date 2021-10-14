By Laman Ismayilova

The State Chamber Orchestra will perform at the State Philharmonic Hall on October 23.

The orchestra will perform under the baton of the artistic director and chief conductor, People's Artist Fakhraddin Kerimov.

This concert is a bright event in the cultural life of the capital as fans of classical music will enjoy music pieces to be performed in Baku for the first time.

The program includes Anton Bruckner's "Intermezzo in D minor", Marco Enrico Bossi's "Intermezzi Goldoniani", Sergei Prokofiev's "Visions Fugitives", Victor Herbert's "Serenade".

In addition, Frangiz Alizade's "Dance" music piece will be performed at the concert.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

Baku Music Academy's (BMA) 100th anniversary was marked with a gala concert on October 8.

The State Symphony Orchestra performed under the baton of People’s Artist Yalchin Adigozalov and Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

On the same day, the audience enjoyed the performances of the State Song and Dance Ensemble.

