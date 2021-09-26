By Laman Ismayilova

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" has been presented as part of the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

"La Traviata" is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on La dame aux Camélias (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

The opera was originally titled Violetta, after the main character. It was first performed on 6 March 1853 at La Fenice opera house in Venice. The main character in the opera is a courtesan dying of an incurable disease.

The part of Violetta was performed by the famous Polish singer, laureate of international vocal competitions Iwona Sobotka, the role of Alfred was played by People's Artist Samir Jafarov.

People's Artists Ali Askarov, Akram Poladov, Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov, Sabina Vakhabzade, Tural Aghasiyev, soloists of the theater Nina Makarova and Mahir Taghizade also performed in the opera conducted by Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

Wonderful music, bright spectacular performance, exquisite vocal parts left no one indifferent.

---

