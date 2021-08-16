By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has hosted a presentation of a postage stamp timed to the 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, a prominent Kazakh poet.

The stamp was previously issued in Spain under the auspices of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

The postage stamp depicting Abai Kunanbayev reflects his creative work, as well as the cultural values ​​of the Turkic world and traditional musical instruments.

The President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva addressed the event.

In her remarks, Afandiyeva pointed out that Azerbaijan has always paid a great attention to the poet's legacy.

In 2011, one of the streets in Baku city was named after Abai Kunanbayev. Moreover, Abai Kunanbayev Center also operates at the Baku State University.

Now the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation will issue a book about the poet.

The Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov spoke about the work of a prominent Kazakh poet and thinker. He stressed that the poet's heritage is highly appreciated in Turkic-speaking countries.

The Ambassador emphasized that the postage stamp issued by the Foundation on the occasion of the anniversary is another expression of respect for the memory of the great poet and composer.

The ceremony was followed by a gala concert with participation of Azerbaijani and Kazakh musicians.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

---

