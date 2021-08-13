By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani fairytale character has featured in the cartoon "Masha's tales".

The new episode invites kids to join a magical journey of Jirtdan and Masha.

Jirtdan is the most popular fairy tale character among the children's tales in Azerbaijan, meaning "small" when translated from Azerbaijani.

Many fairy tales are based on this character, who is distinguished for his keenness of wit, courage and bravery.

Masha and the Bear are heroes of Russian folklore, known to all Russian children.

The cartoon "Masha's tales" tells about fairy tales of other nations. The animated series combines 3D CGI technology and 2D Flash animation.

Each six-minute fairy tale is drawn in a new art style that never repeats.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz