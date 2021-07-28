By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Japanese jazz singer Kyoko Yamamoto has released a video on social networks to support Azerbaijani athletes at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The jazz singer sang Azerbaijani anthem together with Yamomoto Kyoko & Choir, Trend Life reported.

The performance is accompanied by captions in Azerbaijani and Japanese as well as the photographs of the country's sights.

Kyoko Yamamoto pays special attention to Azerbaijani songs in her repertoire. She is a promoter of the Made in Azerbaijan brand products in Japan.

Some 44 athletes are representing the country at the Summer Olympics being held from July 23 to August 8.

Nine judokas, seven wrestlers, five athletes in rhythmic gymnastics group performances, one athlete in individual all-around competitions, five boxers, three karate fighters, two athletes, two swimmers, two taekwondo fighters, two athletes in artistic gymnastics, one sport shooter, one road cycler, one fencer, one badminton player, one triathlete and one trap shooter are striving for victory in Japan.

Formerly scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being rescheduled to 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled.

Tokyo Olympics marks the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being also in Tokyo in 1964, making this the first city in Asia to host the Summer Games twice.

The 2020 Games feature competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding are added to the Olympic Games program.

Dropped from the Olympics after the 2008 Beijing Games baseball and softball are returning to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.