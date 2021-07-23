By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Museum of Chechen Republic.

The document was signed by the museum directors Shirin Melikova and Zalina Mamayeva.

"The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is the first of its kind in our country which starts working with the museums of the Chechen Republic. The MoU is aimed at expanding bilateral cultural ties through joint research, exchange of scientific workers and methodological literature, as well as holding joint projects. The document contributes to the Azerbaijani-Russian cultural ties," said Shirin Melikova.

The Carpet Museum director also took part in the 2nd International Scientific and Practical Conference The Caucasus at the Junction of Europe and Asia: Problems of Preservation of Historical, Cultural, and Natural Heritage.

Representatives from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Grozny and other cities took part in sessions held at the National Library of the Chechen Republic.

The conference covered the experience of Russia and foreign countries in the protection of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, traditional and modern technologies used in the restoration of monuments, and other issues.

Dr Shirin Melikova delivered a lecture on the topic "The Revival of Ancient Weaving and Embroidery Technologies in The Practice of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum".

The event was co-organized by the Russian Culture Ministry, the Culture Ministry of the Chechen Republic, Likhachev Russian Research Institute for Cultural and Natural Heritage, Nonprofit Partnership "Russian Association of Restorers" are the event organizers.

Meanwhile, the Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

The Kazan Kremlin Historic-Architectural and Art Museum-Reserve has recently displayed majestic Azerbaijani carpets stored at the Carpet Museum.

The large-scale exposition "Carpet Art. Evolution of Meanings​" showcases modern rugs as well as traditional masterpieces of carpet weaving art of the 19th and 20th centuries woven across Azerbaijan. Every single one of these carpets embodies a particular regional tradition based on their ornamental features, colors, and technical solutions.​

The art lovers also have a great chance to author works by Chingiz Babayev, who presents traditional carpet weaving art in a completely new way.

The exhibition allows art lovers to trace the history of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art and analyze the role of decorative and applied art in modern times.

Another part of the exhibition presents a documentary film, where CHINGIZ shares the secrets of the creative process and speaks about the philosophy of the traditional carpet and its contemporary perception.​

