By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has completed the 111th season.

Theater workers who showed their best during the current season have been awarded with prizes, Trend Life reported.

This season the theater team has pleased the audience with virtual performances and implemented numerous creative projects.

The awarding ceremony was held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

The event honored the blessed memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity, including the martyrs of the second Karabakh war, theater worker, 19-year-old cameraman Aliagha Mammadov.

Director of the theater, Honored Art worker Aligismet Lalayev spoke about the difficulties faced by art figures amid coronavirus pandemic.

Despite all challenges, the State Academic Musical Theater continued their online activities and suppduring the 44-day World War II once again demonstrated solidarity with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev and the Army.

The event was hosted by Honored Artist Akpar Alizade and actress Mehriban Zaliyeva.

Honored Art Workers, directors Askar Askarov and Samir Gulamov, well-known actors Emil Heydarov, Nijat Ali, Zaur Aliyev, head of the theater`s Artistic and Production Department Gabil Gezalov, soloist of the orchestra Firuza Najafli, director of photography and editor Hikmat Shahverdizadeh, press secretary Farid Aslanov, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Rajab Mammadov, the chairman of the Sessiz Dunya Public Association Aida Safarova were awarded with prizes.

The Bullur Alma Awardsnamed after Huseynaga Sadigov was presented to production director Samir Gulamov and ballet dancer Murad Ahayev.

The ceremony was followed by patriotic performance of the theater's soloists Mehriban Zalieva, Shaban Jafarov, Hidayat Aliyev and Nigar Garayeva.

