Arts Council Azerbaijan has successfully presented "Seven Beauties" project as part of Art Fest Nizami.

The large-scale festival is timed to the 880th anniversary of great poet and philosopher and the Year of Nizami Ganjavi announced in Azerbaijan.

The "Seven Beauties" were displayed in an open-air area, near Art Tower Gallery in the Old City.

The banners were created during the workshop of photographers Lala Huseynova, Alexander Karyagin, Mirsadikh Huseynov, Farhad Alakparli, Simon Peter, Emin Guliyev and Madina Dorozhkina.

Each photographer presented his own view on Nizami Ganjavi's poem "Seven Beauties".

Public and art figures, including writers Natella Osmanli and Narmina Mammadzade, publicist Gulnara Imanova, restaurateur Lidia Aliyeva, head of the Art School Sona Guliyeva, designer Sabina Zulalova and ballerina Dariga Naimanova.

The project curator is Sona Guliyeva, costume designer-Sabina Zulalova, makeup artist - Angelina Babayeva.

The collection of epic poems "Khamsa" ("Five") is the main work of the classic of Azerbaijani literature Nizami Ganjavi (1141-1209). All five poems - "Treasury of Secrets", "Khosrov and Shirin", "Seven Beauties", "Iskander-name", "Leyli and Majnun" are written in the form of masnavi (couplet).

The first presentation was dedicated to the Indian princess, which was embodied by the head of the Art School, Sona Guliyeva.

Meanwhile, separate videos were shot for each "Seven Beauties". The guests were presented the video "Indian Beauty".

The project brought together Saida Tagizade (pianist), Mehman Piriyev (reader), Madina Dorozhkina (video), Sabina Zulalova (costume designer) as well as make-up artist Angelina ( Bonjour Beauty Baku).

The festival encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects.

The project also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about Nizami's literary heritage.

