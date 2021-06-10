By Laman Ismayilova

The fifth Zhara International Music Festival will be held in Crocus City Hall on June 23-27. Initially, the festival was planned to be held in Luzhniki complex. However, the event organizers decided to change venue amid epidemiological situation in Moscow.

"Due to the unstable epidemiological situation in Moscow and the impossibility of holding the event in the format we have planned, Zhara International Music Festival has been moved to Crocus City Hall. The dates of the concerts and the program remain unchanged. All previously purchased tickets are valid and will be transferred to the concert hall according to the selected categories. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. At Crocus City Hall, we can provide all the necessary security measures for the festival," said Emin Agalarov.

The festival's fifth edition was planned to be held in Baku but was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The gala event is expected to take place in the Luzhniki Olympic Complex on June 23-27.

The music festival will feature numerous concerts with more than 200 pop singers from the CIS countries.

However, music lovers in Baku have a chance to enjoy the music festival at Sea Breeze resort next summer.

The audience will enjoy five days of a varied concert program with participation of more than 200 singers from Russia and the CIS countries on July 27-31, 2022. Turkish singers will also perform at the festival in Baku.

The music festival is co-organized by Emin Aghalarov, Russia's Honored Artist Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

Many famous singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the festival's previous editions.

---

