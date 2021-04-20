By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has announced film pitching sessions as part of the project "Great Return".

The main goal of the project is to produce films about the Great Victory in the Azerbaijan's Patriotic War.

The competition "Great Return" aims at supporting talented filmmakers. The contest also focuses on promoting the activities of state studios and independent production centers.

The theme of the competition is the heroic struggle of National Army for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The competition is held in three categories: short feature film (timing - up to 30 minutes), short documentary film (timing - up to 30 minutes), short animated film (timing - up to 10 minutes).

The contest consists of several stages: application acceptance, artistic selection, pitching, financing of the winning film projects, production of the films.

The jury has selected 26 projects, which received the right to participate in the next stage - pitching session. Among the accepted projects, one is presented by the TV channel, six - by state studios, and 19 - by independent production centers.

The pitching sessions will take place in April. The process will be broadcast online on the page of the State Film Fund of Azerbaijan in the social network.

The winners will be announced on April 30, 2021. These films will be filmed by the companies that presented them upon the order and financial support of the Ministry of Culture.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematography, an apparatus for making motion pictures in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898. The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

To honor this historical day, the national leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as the professional holiday of cinema workers – Day of Azerbaijani Cinema.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz