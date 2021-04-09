By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Palace is pleased to announce master classes in opera and symphonic conducting.

During the master classes, the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev will share the secrets of perfect conducting.

A series of master classes are initiated as part of the Palace's Producer Centre.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace has recently opened a producer centre at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Palace Director Ramil Gasimov.

The centre aims to discover young talents (16-22 years old) in the following areas of art: jazz, pop, classic vocals, instrumental performances and painting.

The producer centre, which is to operate with the Culture Ministry support, will provide the preparation of repertoires, voice recordings, vocal classes, stage movements, fitness service, image and stylistics, clip shootings, local and international events, festivals and sound competitions.

Since 2009, Ayyub Guliyev has been teaching conducting at the Baku Music Academy. The students of the prominent conductor are now continuing their studies at the Vienna State University of Music and Arts, the Vienna Conservatory and the Moscow State Conservatory.

Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra, etc.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

In the summer, Ayyub Guliyev signed a contract with the music agencies in Serbia, Slovakia and Germany.

Several projects have been already implemented as part of this cooperation. In November, the composer signed a contract with the Dutch company TACT. The company is the global leader in personal artist management of established international artists.

