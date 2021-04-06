By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Art Gallery has displayed art pieces by national artists. The art admirers enjoyed fascinating art pieces of Vedud Muazzin, Arif Ahdurrahmanov, Latif Feyzullayev and Davud Kazimov.

The main theme of Muazzin's works is the life of ordinary people and old Baku's streets.

The artist's most famous artworks include "The Old Baku", "Khojaly", "Ardabil store", "Fishermen", "Garden street" and many others.

Honoured artist Arif Abdurrahmanov significantly contributed to the theatrical art in Azerbaijan. He was the artistic director of Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy "Arshin Mal Alan" (The Cloth Peddler) staged in Turkey.

The scenery of V.A Mozart's opera "Magic Flute", M. Zadornov's play "I want your husband", M. Magomayev's opera "Shah Ismail", E. Aslanov's play "My uncle" are among his famous artworks.

Latif Feyzullayev enriched the Azerbaijan fine arts with his original style. His art features works on historical themes in the genre of portraits created at different times. Feyzullayev also preferred the genre of landscape, trying to express nature in all its beauty.

His painting "Plovdiv. View from the window" is one of such artworks. He worked on it during a trip to Bulgaria in 1960.

Through his painting, Latif Feyzullaye takes the viewers on a wonderful journey to the second-largest city in Bulgaria.

The art piece encourages you to look at the mysterious city with traces of the past and the present.

Another national artist Davud Kazimov contributed to the national painting school and book graphics. The artist has played an important role in Azerbaijani culture with his works in various genres and themes.

Davud Kazimov masterfully worked on portraits of prominent figures. The artist's rich portrait gallery includes "Bahmanyar's meeting with Abu Ibn Sina", "Molla Panah Vagif and Molla Vali Vidadi on the bank of Kur", "Portrait of Gulbala Aliyev", "M.F.Akhundov". Davud Kazimov also worked in the field of book graphics and he illustrated the works of Azerbaijani classics Mirzali Mojuz, Nizami Ganjavi, Ismayil Gutgashinli, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Nariman Narimanov, etc.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan's State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include the preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research of the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

State Art Gallery successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events on a regular basis.

