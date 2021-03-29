By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's State Art Gallery has displayed stunning artworks dedicated to the spring feast.

A series of paintings, sculptures and other art objects inspired by the Novruz holiday were presented as part of virtual exhibition sales. The event was organized with the Culture Ministry's support.

The exposition includes works by Narmin Abdullayeva, Malahat Ismayil, Nazrin Khalafova, Javid Gurbanov, Aytan Abdullayeva, Aynur Aslanova, Rahimakhanim Hajiyeva, Ayla Insanova, Bakhtiyar Yusufov, Elnara Khanlarova and other artists.

The artworks brilliantly capture the spirit of the Novruz holiday. The artworks of young talents are filled with bright colours, spring warmth and a festive mood.

Novruz, being a family holiday, is celebrated on March 20-21, and before the actual day of the holiday, people celebrate the four last pre-holiday Tuesdays.

The spring holiday is rich with ancient traditions and games. Khidir Ilyas (the symbol of fertility and blossom), Kos-Kosa— an entertaining game (symbol of spring) and fortunetelling are among them.

Novruz's main symbols include a tray with sweets, nuts, fruits and dyed eggs known (khoncha) and wheat seeds (samani).

The holiday was given the status of an official holiday in Azerbaijan by a presidential decree dated 13 March 1990.

In 2009, Novruz was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and since then, March 21 has been declared as the International Day of Novruz.

For more information, please visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, research on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz