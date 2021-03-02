By Laman Ismayilova

Opera singer, People's Artist Elchin Azizov will hold a master class in Moscow. The event is open for students and graduates of specialized music educational institutions.

The master class will be held at music school founded by singer Emil Kadirov.

The music school gathers music experts who are passionate about their work.

Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).

