By Laman Ismayilova

A chief conductor of the State Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has been invited as official partner of Opera for Peace project.

Opera for Peace is a new cultural movement reflecting the reality of today's globalized world, building cultural and creative future together through passion and determination.

The project aims at promoting opera art in all countries around the world.

Founded in 2019, Opera for Peace focuses on different strategic regions to offer local support, mentorship and empowerment, and most importantly, a way to connect to the wider global community.

The project involves more than 60 partners around the world. Among them are the Royal Opera in London, the San Francisco Opera, the Bavarian Opera, the Rossini Festival and the Bolshoi Theater Youth Opera Program.

On October 25, 2020, Opera for Peace celebrated World Opera Day with a concert that was broadcast in Brazil, France, China, Jordan, USA, Chile, Germany, Russia, Mexico, Canada, South Africa, Great Britain and Colombia on the OperaVision streaming platform.

The concert featured internationally renowned musicians, including Opera for Peace ambassadors.

Notably, Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

In summer, Ayyub Guliyev signed a contract with the music agencies in Serbia, Slovakia and Germany.

Several projects have been already implemented as part of this cooperation. In November, the composer signed a contract with the Dutch company TACT. The company is the global leader in personal artist management of established international artists.

Ramiz Guliyev has successfully performed in Switzerland, Germany, Japan, USA, Canada, Denmark, France, Austria, Israel, England, Turkey, Moldova, Poland, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq and other countries.

The musician collaborated with many well-known orchestras, including the Vienna State Chamber Orchestra, the Wiener Consilium Musicum (Austria), the Parisian Lamure Orchestra (France), the Danube Symphony Orchestra (Hungary), the Bohdan Varhal State Chamber Orchestra ( Slovakia), Ankara State Capella Orchestra (Turkey), Tehran State Orchestra of Folk Instruments (Iran), etc.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz