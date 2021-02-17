By Laman Ismayilova

Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov has taken part in a webinar "New media policy in the modern world", held as part of the Global Festival of Journalism.

Co-organized by the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry, Marwah Studios and Pioneer in Media Education, the festival was held on February 12-14.

The 9th Global Festival of Journalism will feature seminars, exhibitions, panel discussions, interviews, book presentations, workshops, film reviews and presentations. The festival is traditionally held in the city of Noida (India).

The webinar was attended by nearly 17 famous journalists from different countries, who shared their thoughts and experiences on this topic. The webinar was hosted by the President of Marwah Studios Sandeep Marwah.

The virtual conference covered such issues as the current state of the global media, the impact on public consciousness and new approaches to the study of journalism.

In theri remarks, journalists stressed the rapid development of information and communication technology (ICT) in modern society.

New electronic media have become widespread, which in turn, provide such important social functions as communication, exchange of views and information, the formation of virtual interest groups, expert communities, business clubs, etc.

All these shows that media are an influential institution of modern society aimed at proving information and shaping public opinion on the main issues on the agenda.

Moreover, media poses a number of information and communication, political and axiological, cultural and educational, organizational, ideological, lobbying, critical, manipulative functions.

The media play an essential role in the global life of mankind, having the most direct relation to its life and performing reproductive (display politics through radio, television and the press) and productive (creative) functions, therefore they bear great responsibility for the processes taking place in society.

--

