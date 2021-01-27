By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani writer Sariya Mammadova has entered the long list of the Old Record Literary and Musical International Prize named after Leonid Utesov.

Sariya Mammadova is a member of the Azerbaijan and Russian Writers' Unions. Moreover, she is a member of International Union of Writers, an individual member of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London).

Mammadova is a candidate of Chemical Sciences. She is the author of more than 20 books, 140 scientific works and much more.

Sariya Mammadova is a laureate of many national and international literary awards, including Writer of the Year for 2013-2015, Russian Literary Prize, Prince Boris and Gleb Medal, St. George Ribbon as well as multiple international certificates and honorary diplomas from Russia, USA, Great Britain, Syria and other countries.

More than 200 art and cultural figures from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Canada, China, Moldova, Russia, USA, Ukraine and other countries are nominated for the prize.

The award was established with the aim of searching for authors capable of creating high-quality literary, artistic and musical works, continuing the glorious traditions of Leonid Utyosov.

The long list of the award includes 54 nominees. The names of the winners will be announced on the birthday of Leonid Utyosov on March 22. This year marks the singer's 126th anniversary.

Leonid Utyosov was a popular singer and actor in the Soviet Union. He was best known for the leading role in the film "Vesyolyye rebyata" (1934).

Utyosov made his film debut in the film "Lieutenant Schmidt - a freedom fighter in 1919.

Between 1920s and 1930s, he and his jazz-band toured in many cities, including Riga, Kiev, Odessa, etc.



Utyosov made hundreds of concert performances before sold-out audiences across the Soviet Union and abroad.

His jazz-band served as an example for many young musicians.

Leonid Utesov was named People's Artist of the USSR and received multiple awards for his contribution to music and film in the Soviet Union.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz