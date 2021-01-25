By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Mugham Center director, People's Artist Murad Huseynov has been invited to join the 21st Meeting in Beijing International Arts Festival.

The performance of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan is scheduled for January 29 - February 4. Murad Huseynov will perform works of Azerbaijani and European composers.

The festival's organizing committee has published a special article and released a video about Mugham Center director.

Murad Huseynov's participation in the "Meeting in Beijing" festival is supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

The 21st Meet in Beijing International Arts Festival is scheduled to be held from Jan 7 to Feb 4 in 2021, with online shows added to its program amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The art festival will feature 42 performances staged by art troupes from 24 countries, including 31 virtual shows and 11 theatrical performances.

Moreover, a series of Winter Olympic-themed cultural activities, six art exhibitions as well as art forums are organizedas part of the festival.

In addition, virtual shows featuring music, plays and dancing will be broadcast for free every Friday.

Notably, Mugham Center director has recently represented Azerbaijan at a virtual conference "Cultural and Spiritual Foundations of International Public Relations: Culture and Humanitarian Security”.

Murad Huseynov took part in the virtual conference focused on new forms of cultural cooperation and humanitarian security in international public relations.

The conference covered modern humanitarian problems, the role of culture in shaping a safe international agenda, the connection between the spiritual culture of society and future civilization.

The event was co-organized by the National Mugham Center, Russian Commission for UNESCO, Eurasian Creative Guild, the Russian House in Verona Association (Italy) and the National Museum of Liechtenstein.

