By Laman Ismayilova

Netflix Asia has released a trailer of "Layla Majnun" film.

"Layla Majnun" is the first Netflix project filmed in Azerbaijan. The film is inspired by the legendary poem of Azerbaijan's great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. The Indonesian film will be premiere on February 11.

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work, but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

"Layla Majnun" was filmed by Monty Tiwa. The cast includes Acha Septriasa and Reza Rahadian.

