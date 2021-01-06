By Laman Ismayilova

Living Classics International Reading Competition invites young people (10-17 years old) to read out the prose of the Russian authors.

The competition is a great chance for young people to show their talents. The contest participants are required to read all the works in the Russian.

The contest is supported by the Russian Ministry of Education, Rossotrudnichestvo, and the Presidential Grants Fund. The project in Azerbaijan is curated by the Russian Association of Youth in Azerbaijan.

The contest will be held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

Participation in the competition is free. Registration for participation is open until January 25, 2021.

