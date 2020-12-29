By Laman Ismayilova

Video conference dedicated to the 150th anniversary of prominent writer and socio-political figure Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev has been solemnly held in Baku.

The virtual conference on the theme "The martyr of the literary, cultural and socio-political life of Azerbaijan: Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev - 150" was co-organized by Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO and the Culture Ministry.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on special assignments, Secretary General of Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO Elnur Sultanov stressed that President Ilham Aliyev had signed a decree on the 150th anniversary of Abdurrahim Bey Hagverdiyev.

The writer's anniversary has been also included in the UNESCO List of Celebrations of anniversaries of outstanding personalities and significant events for 2020-2021.

Elnur Sultanov expressed his gratitude to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva for celebrating the anniversaries of many outstanding personalities within the UNESCO Program. He stressed the major role of Mehriban Aliyeva in preserving and promoting Azerbaijan`s cultural heritage.

He noted that Hagverdiyev's activities cover all main directions of UNESCO, including science, education, culture and information spheres.

Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev is known as a talented playwright and writer. His cultural, pedagogical and scientific activities spoke for themselves.

The writer contributed to the development of national idea and played an important role in the country`s socio-political life as a diplomat.

In his speech, Elnur Sultanov also touched upon the liberation of Azerbaijan`s cultural center Shusha on November 8.

He noted that the liberation of the ancient city of Shusha, a beautiful corner of Azerbaijan, the pearl of the Caucasus and our native Karabakh, on November 8 this year by the glorious Azerbaijani Army led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev was a wonderful gift for this anniversary.

Speaking at the virtual event, the Acting Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev is one of the prominent personalities of the twentieth century in Azerbaijani literature.

The writer was born on May 17, 1870 in the city of Shusha, a birthplace of many prominent cultural and public figures.

He emphasized that the city where the writer was born was liberated from Armenian occupation by Azerbaijan's Armed Forces during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Hungary, Professor Vilayat Guliyev spoke in detail about the activities of Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev as a diplomat. He noted that the author's book of stories was published in Hungarian with the support of the embassy.

The head of the Center for Literary Relations and Translation of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Salim Babullaoghlu said that the activities of Abdurrahim bay Hagverdiyev were aimed at prevention of ignorance and superstition.

The head of the Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Center Eldar Malik Abbas thanked the conference participants and said that the center had created an extensive archive on Facebook in connection with the 150th anniversary of the writer.

He noted that the house where the writer lived in St. Petersburg was discovered as well. Now the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia is working on the installation of a memorial plaque in the building.

