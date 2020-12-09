By Laman Ismayilova

National poetess Nigar Hasanzade has been inivited to read her poems at Festival Internacional de Poesía Los Confines 2020 held virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the festival, Nigar Hasanzade delighted the listeners together with the world poetry stars Milena Ercolani from San Marino and Marko Pogakar from Croatia, Trend Life reported.

The poems were translated by the President of the Delaware University Senate (USA) Victoria Urbano and Doctor of Philology Alexander Selimov.

The festival brought 45 poets from 36 countries of the world. More than 50,000 spectators watched the festival program.

The participants' poems were published in a special edition of Los Confines Festival, National Autonomous Prefecture University Press University of Honduras, Casasola Editores and Malpaso Ediciones in Spanish translation. The PDF format of this edition, along with the printed version, was presented to thousands of readers and poetry lovers around the world.

Nigar Hasanzade is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, PEN International Association of Writers and laureate of the Humay National Academy of Azerbaijan Prize.

The author of such collections as "Wings Over the Horizon", "Under the Clouds of Others", "Silver", "Wrists" and others.

Since 2015, she is the head of "Soz" literary project. Supported by the Cultural Ministry and the State Economic University (UNEC), the project is important from the point of view of promotion of the Azerbaijani culture. Soz project is headed by famous poetess Nigar Hasanzade.

Ramiz Rovshan is a national writer, essayist, film playwright, translator. Since 1981, he is a member of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

He is the author of the books "The sky does not hold a stone", "Breath is a book of books" and many others. He also translated poems of such famous Russian poets as Vladimir Mayakovsky, Sergey Yesenin, Alexander Blok, Marina Tsvetaeva, Anna Akhmatova into Azerbaijani.

