By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Centre has released a new video "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!".

The video which marked Azerbaijan`s victory over the Armenian occupants, brought together National Artists Ramiz Guliyev, Mokhlat Muslimov, Fikrat Verdiyev, Mansum Ibrahimov, Teyyub Aslanov, Munis Sharifov, Gulyanag Mammadova, Fakhraddin Dadashev, Honored Artists Nuria Huseynova, Elnur Zeynalov, Sabukhi Ibayev soloists of the Mugham Center Rovshan Gurbanov, Konul Khalilzade, Sabina Arabli, Elgiz Aliyev and others.

As part of the project, well-known public and cultural figures expressed their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and the National Army.

They noted that Azerbaijani people have once again demonstrated unity, solidarity and patriotism. The public and cultural figures praised the bravery of national soldiers who fought for the liberation of the country's territories.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the Mugham Centre is now switching to online projects.

The Mugham Centre holds multiple virtual projects such as online conferences and lectures.

The Centre is also actively expanding its international relations with foreign partners.

Over the past years, the Centre has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993

