Azerbaijan's singers Elnur Huseynov and Fidan Huseynova have released a music video to honor the victims of the Ganja terror on social networks.

The music video "Say Hallelujah" was presented for the first time in 2018. However, rocket attacks on peaceful cities in Azerbaijan prompted young singers to return to the theme of the song, Trend Life reported.

"About 26 people were killed, including 10 women and 6 children as a result of three rocket attacks on October 4, 11 and 17 on Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan, located outside the war zone. Nearly 138 more were wounded. Now there is also an information war and everyone has their own weapon. Since our song is in English, I wanted to come back to it and tell the whole truth to the world," said Huseynov.

Taking the 2018 video as a basis, director, Honored Art Worker Ulviya Kenul has presented a new version of the music video.

"This music video is a joint work of great professionals in their field, united by one goal - to spread the truth to the world community. In fact, it helped me to make a very powerful video which can't leave anyone indifferent.

According to the authors of the project, today it is important for the world community to understand that the terrorist troops of Armenia are fighting on the territory of Azerbaijan, killing civilians far beyond the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"This song is our common cry and lamentation for the innocent victims of our native Azerbaijan. The song is an appeal to the world community to face the truth, forget about our own ambitions for a while, not succumb to the suffocating influence of the Armenian diaspora and call on the Armenian terror to the world court for what they have done against everything, terrible crimes of mankind, said the author of English text Nigar Hasanzade.

The author of the lyrics in Azerbaijani is Jalal Gurbanov.

Elnur Huseynov is an Azerbaijani singer. He represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest and 2015. Huseynov is also the winner of the fourth season of "The Voice of Turkey".

Fidan Huseynova represented Azerbaijan at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

She gained popularity after the Baku concert of Lara Fabian, the girl entered the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace and sang the legendary song Je t'aime with her.

Fidan was awarded a scholarship, and her name was added to the Golden Book of Young Talents by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2016.

