By Laman Ismayilova

The book "Life and work of Farhad Badalbeyli" has been published by the order of the Ministry of Culture.

The book by musicologist, Honored Art Worker Tarlan Seidova, provides insight into life and creativity of eminent pianist, composer, rector of the Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli.

Published by East-West Publishing House, it includes articles, interviews and other materials about the artist covered in various newspapers and magazines.

Since 1991, Farhad Badalbeyli has been the rector of the Baku Music Academy.

For many years, he successfully represents Azerbaijan's musical art.

F. Badalbeyli's repertoire includes works by prominent composers like Johann Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Robert Schumann, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov and others.

The musician has delighted the audience in many countries, including Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Cuba, Norway, Portugal, Tunisia, Turkey, Finland, France, etc.

The book about musician will be distributed to relevant agencies and public libraries under the Ministry of Culture.

