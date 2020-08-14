By Laman Ismayilova

Every year, music lovers from all over the world flock to the Caspian Sea shore to enjoy spectacular shows at Zhara Music Festival. One of the most long-awaited summer festivals offers an unforgettable experience for everyone.

Russia's First Channel will present the festival's most spectacular performances on August 14. The show will be aired at 21:30 (Moscow time).

Zhara Music Festival in Baku 2020 was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. The list of celebrities will remain the same. All tickets purchased this year will be valid next year! No additional fees will be required, even if the price increases in 2021.The festival will take place from July 28 to 1 August, 2021.

Zhara Music Festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon Award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.

