By Laman Ismayilova

Students of Children's Music School No. 22 has successfully participated in the 5th International Art Competition "Art Olympia".

The competition was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Youth Union.

Young musicians Gulustan Mirzayeva and Khalil Mutallibov won the first place in "Junior 2" age group.

At the art contest, young talents thrilled listeners with Arif Malikov's "Scherzo" (piano duo). Their performance left no one indifferent.

The contest participants were evaluated in terms of performance technique, composition, image, criteria of the show.

The traditional international art Olympiad in previous years was held for two days. The number of participants grew, and in 2019, 7000 participants took part in the contest, including from foreign countries.

This year the competition was scheduled for May. However, the contest was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

