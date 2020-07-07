By Laman Ismayilova

The 6th Muslim Magomaev International Vocalists Contest has been moved to Spring 2021 amid COVID-19.

The large-scale event is planned to be held on April 23-24, 2021. The music contest is expected to take place at Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

The contest application deadline has been extended till September 15, 2020.

The music competition is open for professional singers (20-35 years old), alumni of specialized music education institutions or undergraduates of musical institutes and colleges.

Following the results of preliminary audition and qualification, the Organizing Committee selects 15 vocalists who will take part in the contest.

Opera singers, stars of popular music, music theatre conductors and stage directors and representatives of international production companies are invited to join the jury panel.

The contest consists of two rounds. Every contest performance must consist of live vocals and a symphonic background. No sound records are allowed.

