By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater continues a free streaming of opera and ballet productions.

The program features world-famous operas, including "The Barber of Seville", "Tosca", "Madama Butterfly", "Javadkhan", "Shah Ismayil" and others.

Below you can find the program of the online performances for June, 2020:

10 June (7 p.m.) - G.Puccini - "Tosca"

13 June ( 7 p.m.) - G.Garayev and F.Garayev - ballet "Francisco Goya" (based on the symphony "Goya")

14 June ( 7 p.m.) - G.Verdi - "Aida"

17 June ( 7 p.m.) - M.Magomayev - "Shah Ismayil"

20 June ( 7 p.m.) - G.Puccini - "Madama Butterfly"

21 June ( 7 p.m.) - ballets "Chopiniana" and "Paquita"

24 June ( 7 p.m.) - G.Puccini - "Gianni Schicchi"

27 June ( 7 p.m.) - S.Faradjev - "Javadkhan" ballet

28 June ( 7 p.m.) - R.Leoncavallo - "Pagliacci"

You can watch the above mentioned productions live-streamed on YouTube.

For more information, please visit the theater`s official Instagram and Facebook.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz