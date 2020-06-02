By Laman Ismayilova

The Cyprus Museum of Modern Art has displayed the works of Honored Artist Asmar Narimanbayova.

Inspired by the fight against coronavirus, the artist created four colorful paintings "Cyprus Dance Festival", "Kyrenia Fortress and the Ancient Port", "Cyprus Ceramics", "Lily Flower and Acacia". These vibrant art pieces instantly captivate any viewer's eyes.

Notably, the Cyprus Museum of Modern Art invited Asmar Narimanbayova to take part in the international art project that united artists across the world. Her personal exhibition was expected to be held in March. However, the event was postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, Asmar Narimanbayova published a video which provided insight into the creative process.

Asmar Narimanbayova lives and works in two cities - Paris and her native Baku.

The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and unique art works. The artist thrills art connoisseurs with her vibrant paintings in different styles, including impressionism, postimpressionism, cubism and others.

Narimanbayova’s works are displayed at prestigious exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

