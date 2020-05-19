By Laman İsmayilova

The "Week of Museums of the Turkic World" has been successfully launched with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education.

Co-organized by the Republican Child and Youth Development Center and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the project presents virtual museum tours to the museums of Turkic speaking countries as part of "Museum Week for Schoolchildren" program.

The initiative was laucnhed on May 18 vie online platform, bringing together Azerbaijan Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, President of the International Foundation for Turkish Culture and Heritage Gunay Efendiyeva, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi, director of the Republican Child and Youth Development Center Firuza Sultanzade and director of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum Shirin Malikova.

The director of the Republican Child and Youth Development Center Firuza Sultanzade addressed the event.

"We are glad that at such difficult time for everyone we were able to jointly hold for the sixth time our program "Museum Week for Schoolchildren", which for the first time acquired international status thanks to Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. I express my sincere gratitude to all museums to our partners in the program. About thirty Azerbaijan's leading museums have previously participated in this project. And now we can say that we have added five more major museums from your countries," Sultanzade said.

She emphasized that the project provides children with a new online platform for exploring the world's museums without leaving home during quarantine time.

In their remarks, the directors of Kazakh National Museum, Kyrgyz National Art Museum, Turkish Museum of Troy, Uzbek State Historical Museum, Hungarian National Museum ho took part in the Week of Museums of the Turkic World, stressed the positive results of cooperation.

The meeting was followed by a virtual tour to the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museums.

Notably, virtual tours will be also organized at Kazakh National Museum (May 19), Kyrgyz National Art Museum (May 20), Turkish Museum of Troy (May 21), Uzbek State Historical Museum (May 22) and Hungarian National Museum ( May 23).

---

