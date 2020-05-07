By Laman Ismayilova

Famous surrealist artist Mehriban Efendi has amazed art lovers with her new painting "Heavenly chosen".

The art work expresses her personal view on the world after coronavirus pandemic.

Mehriban Efendi believes that surrealism is an art movement that puts the attention of a confused person in a mysterious and unknowable world. For surrealism, people and the world, space and time lose their boundaries. Surrealism affirms the relativity of the world and its values. But it is only man and his love for the world around him that form the higher universe of the Earth....

"If you think about it, then the coronavirus pandemic has forced many things to take a fresh look, rethink the modern value system and take a big step into a colorful future. The state of our common home, the Earth, depends on us!," Mehriban Effendi told Trend Life.

"The timely announced special quarantine regime helped prevent many serious losses, made it possible to get out of the difficult situation with minimal losses. Thanks to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his immense care and attention to the citizens of the country, we were able to protect our beloved fathers and mothers, grandmothers and grandfathers, kids and everyone we care about. The coronavirus has not yet been defeated and the extension of quarantine until May 31 is the right decision to achieve the complete disappearance of this dangerous virus... As part of social self-isolation, I continue to be engaged in creativity, because every moment of this life is valuable and it must be useful, every minute of life on Earth should be appreciated. Let everyone have light in the window and in the soul, let the troubles go away forever! ", the artist added.

Mehriban Efendi has successfully displayed her art works in Portugal, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Germany, France, Italy and Macedonia and other countries.

In 2014, the artist was handed Sandro Botticelli Award “For Art and Talent". Her paintings "Mystery" and "Impression of The Night" were included in the book "Polychromia 2016" highlighting the best contemporary artists.

In 2016, Mehriban Efendi received the title of Azerbaijan`s Honoured Artist. She also worked as a costume designer with the German filmmaker Veit Helmer in his comedy "Absurdistan" (2008), shot in Azerbaijan.

