By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has opened a new virtual exhibition, inspired by magnificent countryside atmosphere.

The exhibition features nearly 50 art works by prominent Azerbaijani artists, including Sattar Bahlulzade, Togrul Narimanbayov, Rasim Babayev, Davud Kazimov, Asaf Jafarov, Latif Feyzullayev, Tair Salahov, Elmira Shakhtakhtinskaya, and others as part of "Evdə qal, qalib gəl" (Stay at home and win) action.

The paintings aroused great interest among art connoisseurs.

Earlier, the State Art Gallery presented two virtual exhibitions, reflecting the life of artists and cozy home atmosphere.

You can get acquainted with the works of famous Azerbaijani artists on the gallery`s Facebook.

