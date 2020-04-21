By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center continues to delight art lovers with online lectures about famous mugham singers.

The project aims at promotion of mugham art and national musical instruments.

The last lectures provided insight into life and work of such prominent mugham singer as Gasim Abdullayev. Earlier, the project discussed the work of Bulbuljan, Meshadi Mammad Farzaliyev, Seyid Shushinsky, as well as tar musician Mirza Faraj Rzayev. The lectures aroused great interest among social media users.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", "Evenings of mugham music", etc.

---

