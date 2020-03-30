By Laman İsmayilova

Gara Garayev Central Arts School has started filming music classes as part of the project "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət " (United by culture).

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Medeniyyet TV, the music classes offer a great opportunity for young musicians to learn more during quarantine.

The first music classes were succsessfully held by the director of the Gara Garayev Central Art, Honored Artist Aziz Garayusifli (clarinet), head of the piano department Mansura Guliyeva, head of the folk instruments department Shahnaz Muradova (kamancha), leading teacher of the arts school Tarana Babayeva (kamancha), choreographers Emil Panakhov, Sabina Ismayilova as well as musicologist Leyla Hasanova (music literature).

Music classes cover a wide range of music classes. The program wil be aired on Medeniyyet TV until April 2.

