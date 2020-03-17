By Laman Ismayilova

Hundreds of music lovers flocked to Sochi to enjoy spectacular Zhara Music Festival.

The new high-tech venue of the WOW Arena gathered many festival fans under the same roof.

During the show, the audience witnessed a great show with participation of Russian pop stars such as Grigory Leps, EMIN, Sergey Lazarev and many others.

The whole concert hall sang their favorite music hits together with pop singers.

The event was hosted by Yulia Baranovskaya and Konstantin Tarasyuk.

A day of sunshine and fascinating music also awaits music lovers in Monaco on May 7. The festival will gather some of the best Azerbaijani and Russian performers.

Being favorite among music lovers in Azerbaijan, Zhara Music Festival will also delight German audience this spring.

The event will take place at the ISS Dome Arena Dusseldorf on May 31. People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), "Rauf & Faik" duo, Elman Zeynalov (ELMAN), Jony (Jahid Huseynli), Timati, Egor Creed, Irina Dubtsova and many others will rock the stage.

Meanwhile, the festival's fifth edition will be held in Baku from July 29 to August 2.

Zhara offers an unforgettable experience for everyone. The festival features numerous spectacular shows and much more.

The festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

