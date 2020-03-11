By Laman Ismayilova

Fashion collection by Shervin Najafpur, an Azerbaijani fashion designer living in Norway has been successfully presented at Antalya Fashion Week-2020.

The collection "Land of our origin" features 15 magnificent gowns inspired by Azerbaijani flag and Gobustan rock art.

Through her fashion collection, Shervin Najafpur aims to familiarize the world community with Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. Her stunning gowns aroused great interest among fashionistas.

Shervin Najafpur designs clothes for many famous stars as well as royal family. She is also the coordinator of the "Azerbaijan Diaspora Youth" organization on Norway.

Last year, Shervin Najafpur presented I'm a Star" collection at Antalya Fashion Week 2019 in Turkey. Her collection was highly appreciated by fashion experts.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz