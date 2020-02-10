By Laman Ismayilova

"Love and Death" ballet has been successfully presented at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The ballet by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Polad Bulbuloghlu is all about eternal love and powerlessness of death before the heroic deeds. The event was timed to the 75th anniversary of prominent public and cultural figure.

Among guests was Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

In his speech, Mikhail Shvydkoy stressed that Polad Bulbuloghlu is a professional who works in various music styles. Through his works, Bulbuloghlu proves that art has no age.

For the first time the ballet "Love and Death" was staged in Baku in 2005. The ballet was choreographed by professor of the Vienna European Academy of Ballet Vakil Usmanov. The art director of the ballet was famous artist Rafis Ismayilov.

This time, the audience enjoyed the ballet version staged by Russian choreographer Nadezhda Malygina and art director Dmitry Cherbadzhi.

The old Turkic mythology, which the story is based on, is the fount of human moral values, rules and traditions. It presents the existential view of man and nature, man and the elements.

The ballet is not only nominally, but really can be perceived as a true saga, a musical paraphrase of Book of Dede Korkut. The ballet was met with a storm of applause.

The audience was thrilled by amazing performance of People's Artist Gulaghasi Mirzoyev, Honored Artists Jamilya Karimova, Makar Fershtandt, Nigar Ibrahimova, Samir Samadov, soloists Timur Odushev and others. The ballet was conducted by Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev.

At the end of the evening, Polad Bulbuloghlu went on stage and expressed his gratitude to the audience.

The birthday of famous singer will be marked at Heydar Aliyev Palace on February 7.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev handed "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu for his outstanding contribution to the Azerbaijani culture and long-term fruitful public and political activities.

Bulbuloghlu has successfully presented Azerbaijani pop music abroad. The singer has won multiple prizes at international festivals.

Musical works by virtuoso composer blend multiple genres, including large symphonic works, chamber and instrumental music and so on.

He successfully toured the entire USSR and performed around the world. The singer successfully performed in Russia, Canada, Turkey, France, Argentina, Poland, Germany, Denmark and other countries.

Three of his songs became Song of the Year and he received numerous prestigious awards in the Soviet Union.

Moreover, his popular roles in many films turned him into a film star and gained him ever large popularity among cinema lovers.

Polad is the only Azerbaijani musician who was honored as a star in "Stars Square" in Moscow in 2000.

In the 1990s, Bulbuloghlu started a political career. He became the Azerbaijani Culture Minister and is currently the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz