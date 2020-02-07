By Laman Ismayilova

More than 300 chefs have showed their best at Culinary Congress in Baku. The event was held by Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association.

The congress discussed Golden Shah Culinary Festival, membership opportunities, progress report and future plans.

In 2019, the Culinary Association successfully represented Azerbaijan in nine countries, winning gold and silver medals in two international competitions.

Moreover, association members participated in international seminar of judges and held championship in culinary arts.

This year it is planned to pay more attention to work with students and international organizations, hold major events and work to consolidate the community of cooks.

Notably, the 1st Azerbaijan Culinary Congress resulted in establishment of National Culinary Specialists Association and the Chefs Cup.

The results of the current congress include the decision to create organizations for young chefs, multiple reforms in culinary education and so on.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz