Works of young artists have been showcased at Baku Book Center. About 60 paintings by more than 30 young artists were showcased as part of the exhibition timed to the National Youth Day.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996. A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of the Azerbaijani Youth.

The director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Galib Gasimov, People's artist Arif Huseynov, the director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva addressed the event. They stressed that the main purpose of the project is to discover and support young talents.

At the end of the event, the artists were awarded with diplomas. The exhibition was co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery.

The Baku Book Center offers a wide range of books of various genres in many languages, including Azerbaijani, Russian, Turkish, English, Chinese, French, German, Arabic. There is a convenient search for the desired book thanks to the installed touch monitors.

The Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. It is located near the Khagani Park.

The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."

The Azerbaijan State Art Gallery was created by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the period of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's leadership in 1972 on the base of the Azerbaijan State Exhibition Hall, functioning since 1960.

Creativity workshops, master classes, art exhibitions and other events are organized at the gallery with the aim to increase interest in fine art and discover new talents.

The State Art Gallery collects paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative-applied art works and contemporary art from more than 10000 unique art pieces created by Azerbaijani artists.

The Gallery carries out the search and formation of cultural and aesthetic forms based on rich traditions of national art in the preservation and restoration of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

