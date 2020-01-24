By Laman Ismayilova

A miniature composition "Azerbaijan Wedding", painted on the wall of Shamkir Museum of History and Ethnography may be included in the Guinness Book of Records.

The work has already passed two qualifying stages for inclusion in the Guinness Book of Records.

The miniature was created by artist Farman Huseynov on 73 sq.m. tempera paints in 2016 to promote Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

The composition brilliantly reflects the ancient Azerbaijani wedding traditions. The art work features majestic Shamkir fortress, wedding gifts, numerous musicians, camel caravan and spring awakening.

Shamkir Museum of History and Ethnography offers its visitors an unforgettable journey through history.

The museum is divided into two sections. There is a miniature art exhibition and exhibition hall in the first section, while the second one features electronic information booth and another exhibition hall.

Shamkir Museum of History and Ethnography displays 6,146 exhibits, mainly related to the Bronze Age and the 18th and 19th centuries.

In the backyard of the building, there is open-air museum that features sculptures of various movie characters. A modern lighting system has been installed in the yard and a green strip has been laid.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

