Famous pianist Riad Mammadov will perform at Botanical Garden of the Moscow State University on February 28.

The musician is going to surprise music lovers with second concert of the cycle "Four Tales from the Thousand and One Nights". In four concerts, pianist and his jazz trio tell the story of 20th century music.

"The collection 'A Thousand and One Nights' about the Persian king Shahriyar and his spouse Scheherazade is built on the principle of a framed story that allows you to include new texts of independent significance. We use this principle to build our cycle of concerts. Four musical tales will reflect different attitudes, personal stories, experiences of composers and performers associated with the emergence of new music," the pianist told Trend Life.

Riad Mammadov is a prodigy pianist, accomplished in Classical and Jazz and also known for beautifully combining various styles and genres of music.

In 2014 Riad was appointed special musical advisor for the 1st European Games Ceremonies under Musical directors, Maestro Teodor Currentzis, Vangelino Currentzis and Artistic Director Dimitris Papaioannou.

He was a student of such prominent music teachers as V. Merjanov, A. Bonduryanskiy, M. Lidskiy, E. Nazirova, S. Beybutova and others. While studying, Riad became a scholarship holder of the Azerbaijan H. Aliyev Presidential Fund. Upon graduating he was invited as guest artist to the Tchaikovski Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The musician has successfully performed in over 15 countries. She shared the same stage with the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, Gare Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, Canadian Chamber Orchestra, New Munich Orchestra, the State Academic Chamber orchestra of Novosibirsk Philharmonia, headed by famous conductors T. Currentzis, R. Abdullayev, M. Emelyanychev, A. Skoryer, T. Geokchayev, E. Kuliyev and others.

As a pianist he has been a participant of such music festivals as Niagara Music festival (Canada), Diaghilev festival (Russia), Primavera Classica festival (Russia), Music ark project by V. Martinov (Russia), Summer jazz festival in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the U. Hajibeyli International festival (Azerbaijan), Caspian Jazz and Blues Festival, International Baku Jazz Festival (Azerbaijan), International music festival in Gabala (Azerbaijan), Electro Jazz Festival in Electrotheatre named after Stanislavsky and others.

His performances have been broadcast on television and radio in Russia, Azerbaijan, Canada, Belgium and the U.S. and other countries.

Moreover, Riad has extensive teaching experience and is an author of a number of scientific articles on classification of genres in Azerbaijan modern music. He is considered a founder of the new term "hybrid genre" in modern music.

