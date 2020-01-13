By Laman Ismayilova

Narimanfilm Studio invites young people (13-18 years old) to join the jury of Taoba International Youth Film Festival.

Founded in 2018 by Culture and Education Foundation, Taoba International Youth Film Festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind in Georgia. Taoba is focused on development of young audience and promotion of film education.

This year the event will be held in Tbilisi on April 10-14. The festival organizers pay special attention to educational values of each film screened at festival.

The festival aims to stimulate social changes and facilitate the talents of young people by means of master classes and lectures, as well as their participation in foreign film festivals.

The vision of Taoba is to enable the development of young people’s critical, creative and analytical thinking skills and stimulate dialogue between them on important social issues through film.

