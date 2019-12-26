By Laman Ismayilova

The offer of kid's clothing lines includes a full range of products. Moreover, it one of the fastest growing segments of the clothing market in some countries.

Kids Fashion Show "Winter Fairytale 2019" is a unique platform which helps fashion designers and young fashionistas to express themselves.

The event took place at Pullman Hotels and Resort, bringing together young models (4-14 years old), including 40 girls and 30 boys.

The project aims to disclose the potential of young people in fashion industry.

The young models presented stunning fashion collections from 10 fashion designers.

The winner were awarded with diplomas and valuable prizes in various nominations.

The jury included teacher of Modeling Department at Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Artist, fashion designer Fakhriya Khalafova (chairman of the jury),People’s Artist Maleyka Asadova, chairman of the Azerbaijan Association of Women Entrepreneurs Zemfira Aghayeva, head of Ye.S Fashion House , designer Yegyana Sadikhova, famous singer Yashar Yusub, winner of the Best model of Azerbaijan Ilgar Aliyev, head of the Buta children's Center Gunay Aghamaly. winner of Kids Best Model Azerbaijan Amira Safarova.

The project is headed by Star Kids Group director Aygun Aliyeva. The fashion show continued with spectacular concert.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz