Europe Publishing House Commission has awarded fashion designer Gulnara Khalilova with a gold medal.

The award was presented for successful research activities in the preservation and development of the Azerbaijani national costume, the promotion of national and spiritual values, active social activities, etc.

The designer also received a diploma "Best Scientist Researcher, Patriot", Trend Life reported.

In different years, this prize was awarded for many Azerbaijani cultural figures, including the director of the National Art Museum Chingiz Farzaliev, director of the State Academic National Drama Theater Israfil Israfilov, famous playwright, Agshin Babayev, Secretary of Azerbaijan Composers Union Zemfira Gafarova and others.

Gulnara Khalilova, the head of the Center of National Costumes, is a frequent guest of international fashion weeks. She is the two-times winner at Eurasian International Fashion Festival "Silk Road" held in China.

Her works are also very popular among Turkish public figures, representatives of culture and art such as Ajda Pekkan, Emrah Erdogan, Beyazit Ozturk, Soner Sarikabadayi, and others.

She also designed costume for Azerbaijan's 2013 Eurovision representative Farid Mammadov and created hand panel with the official mascots of the EuroGames.

During the opening of Rio 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio, Champion of the European Games Ilham Zakiyev was in national dress, created by the designer which was a novelty in the history of the Olympic movement.

Khalilova is the author of a number of books dedicated to the traditions of clothing, including the history of Azerbaijan national clothing, the textbooks and catalogs for higher education institutions.

In 2014-2015 she worked as a teacher at the State Academy of Fine Arts. Since 2017, she is teaching at Khazar University. The designer also heads the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association.

