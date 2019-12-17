By Laman Ismayilova

Memory of jazz legend Vagif Mustafazade has been honored in Turkey. The event was timed to the musician's 40th death anniversary.

A memorable evening was organized with the support of Turkish jazz guitarist Onder Focan.

Addressing the event, the project manager Nigar Babazade, a relative of Vagif Mustazade, spoke about the life and work of the great jazzman.

The Turkish trio delighted the listeners with the works by the legendary musician. The trio included Kaan Biyikoglu (piano), Senturk Oztas (bass) and Ekin Cengizkan (drums).

The trio also performed the composition of the prominent Azerbaijani composer Tofig Guliyev, folk songs, music pieces by Kaan Biyikoglu and jazz arrangements of Bel Bartok's works.

Famous jazzman Ilyas Mirzoyev attended the concert. The musician is a student of Vagif Mustafazade. Over this years, Mirzoyev has composed five symphonies and 15 concerts.

He currently lives and works in Turkey. Music lovers from Austria, Germany, France and several other countries are familiar with his works.

He performed the jazz composition "Blue, Red, Green". The performance of the artists was accompanied by photo and video materials about Vagif Mustafazade. The concert was highly appreciated by music lovers.

Vagif Mustafazade is the founder of Azerbaijani jazz mugham movement that emerged in the late 1960s and 1970s in Baku, as a result of the mixture of these two styles.

Throughout years, he wrote numerous jazz compositions, including fugues, preludes, ballads and scherzos, many of them written in the 1970s. He released a total of eight albums, all with different line-ups, mood and style.

By the beginning of 1960s, Vagif was gaining recognition outside of Azerbaijan.

Winner of numerous jazz festivals such as "Tallinn-66", "Tallinn-67", Baku festival "Jazz 69", Donetsk 1977 festival, and "Tbilisi-78", Vagif Mustafazadeh always fascinated listeners with his originality and virtuosity.

Musician's death was a shock to many people. He was only 39 years old when he died on stage while performing in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) in 1979.

Jazz schools around the world have recognized Vagif Mustafazadeh as a phenomenal musician. His works represent a unique combination of eastern and western schools, of tradition and innovation.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz